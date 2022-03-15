Advertisement

Stockman’s Livestock Exchange hosts charity auction for Ukraine

Stockman's Livestock Exchange
Stockman's Livestock Exchange(Courtesy: Joel Walters)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Ranchers in the Dickinson area found a way to contribute to the local fundraiser for Ukraine.

Stockmen’s Livestock Exchange held a charity roll-over auction of a heifer. The group raised $25,000 to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

St. Demetrius Ukrainian Catholic church organized the fundraiser. Members say they’re blown away by the local support.

“It’s very interesting when you start to think about how many people in this area have some sort of tie to Ukrainian ancestry, they may not go to festivals or they may not do these things, but they know someone in their family has a tie, and it’s become very personal for them,” said Emil Anheluk, St. Demetrius Ukrainian Catholic Church.

Anheluk says altogether they’ve raised $75,000. He says $50,000 has already been sent to the Ukrainian Solidarity Fund through the Knights of Columbus.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
UPDATE: Police release more details on attack of officer at Bismarck Airport
Wind turbine that was torn down Monday south of Minot
Timber! Two wind turbines torn down south of Minot
Schilling's plane
Fargo couple is home safe after making an emergency landing in plane
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Alexander Stump-Milam
Trial for New Salem man accused of raping child’s babysitter postponed for fourth time

Latest News

Fertilizer prices
Fertilizer prices on homeowners
Daylight Saving Time bill
Daylight Saving Time forever?
FILE - Police lights with bullet holes
Minot Police investigating reports of shots fired Monday night
Fence ordinance
Ward County residents may see a new fence ordinance in the coming weeks