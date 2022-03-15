Stockman’s Livestock Exchange hosts charity auction for Ukraine

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Ranchers in the Dickinson area found a way to contribute to the local fundraiser for Ukraine.

Stockmen’s Livestock Exchange held a charity roll-over auction of a heifer. The group raised $25,000 to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

St. Demetrius Ukrainian Catholic church organized the fundraiser. Members say they’re blown away by the local support.

“It’s very interesting when you start to think about how many people in this area have some sort of tie to Ukrainian ancestry, they may not go to festivals or they may not do these things, but they know someone in their family has a tie, and it’s become very personal for them,” said Emil Anheluk, St. Demetrius Ukrainian Catholic Church.

Anheluk says altogether they’ve raised $75,000. He says $50,000 has already been sent to the Ukrainian Solidarity Fund through the Knights of Columbus.

