Shiloh boys basketball set for 5th straight state appearance

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Reaching the state tournament can be a difficult task. That’s why the Shiloh Christian Skyhawks tend to embrace it every year they get a chance to compete.

“It’s just a great feeling every time, knowing that you’re going to state with a great group of guys. Just a different team every year,” said junior forward Jay Wanzek.

But getting there is just the start and there’s still work to do.

“All eight teams up there are always good. You must come to play every game and so we didn’t really care about who we’re playing or when we’re playing them. We’re just glad to be there. It’s fun to be in the state class B playing against the best teams in the state,” added head coach Brad Miller.

And one of those eight great teams is a team that Shiloh already saw this year and will meet again in the quarterfinals, Bishop Ryan.

“They’re obviously one of the bigger teams and we match up pretty well against them. I know Feller is obviously a great shooter, a couple of other good shooters and I know they like to take charges. So, we’re going to have to do a bunch of jump stops,” said Wanzek.

With eyes on how to handle their own offense, they need to pay attention to the other end as well.

“Honestly, our defense, that’s like our main thing. Then if we’re hitting shots. We can get it down low, draw the defense in, kick out and hit some threes too,” added junior guard Kyler Klein.

The Skyhawks and Lions will tip off at 2:45 p.m. on Thursday in Minot.

