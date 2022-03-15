Russian diamonds banned, but don’t expect too much of an impact locally

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Friday, President Biden issued an executive order banning the import of Russian diamonds, along with caviar and vodka.

Bernard Schumacher, owner of Schumacher Diamond Direct in Bismarck, specializes in cutting diamonds and custom jewelry. While the recent Biden Administration ban on Russian diamonds looks rock solid on paper, in reality, it may not hold much weight when it comes to preventing imports of precious gems.

”The way around that, and the way it’s going to happen is, Russia will export these to a non-banned country. And they will process the diamonds there, and it will become a secondary product which is not banned,” said Bernard Schumacher, owner of Schumacher Diamonds.

Zorells Jewelry, part of the larger Continental Buyers Group, was proactive and implemented their own ban about a week prior to the president’s executive order.

”The jeweler’s group stays in front of the worldwide issues going on and if there’s something that isn’t going to be morally correct, we make sure our suppliers aren’t using those sources until things come back in line with our moral values,” said Tim Ell, owner of Zorells Jewelry.

It is predicted that prices for diamonds will increase slightly, but it is not expected to be felt by consumers. Another option is lab-grown diamonds.

These are often less expensive and give assurance to not be involved in funding Russian businesses.

Russia contributes about 20% of the world’s diamonds, but experts don’t expect a shortage for end-of-the-year holiday shopping.

