Advertisement

Russian diamonds banned, but don’t expect too much of an impact locally

By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Friday, President Biden issued an executive order banning the import of Russian diamonds, along with caviar and vodka.

Bernard Schumacher, owner of Schumacher Diamond Direct in Bismarck, specializes in cutting diamonds and custom jewelry. While the recent Biden Administration ban on Russian diamonds looks rock solid on paper, in reality, it may not hold much weight when it comes to preventing imports of precious gems.

”The way around that, and the way it’s going to happen is, Russia will export these to a non-banned country. And they will process the diamonds there, and it will become a secondary product which is not banned,” said Bernard Schumacher, owner of Schumacher Diamonds.

Zorells Jewelry, part of the larger Continental Buyers Group, was proactive and implemented their own ban about a week prior to the president’s executive order.

”The jeweler’s group stays in front of the worldwide issues going on and if there’s something that isn’t going to be morally correct, we make sure our suppliers aren’t using those sources until things come back in line with our moral values,” said Tim Ell, owner of Zorells Jewelry.

It is predicted that prices for diamonds will increase slightly, but it is not expected to be felt by consumers. Another option is lab-grown diamonds.

These are often less expensive and give assurance to not be involved in funding Russian businesses.

Russia contributes about 20% of the world’s diamonds, but experts don’t expect a shortage for end-of-the-year holiday shopping.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Catlin Jr.
Shooting in Minot injures one woman, the 19-year-old suspect arrested
Schilling's plane
Fargo couple is home safe after making an emergency landing in plane
Recession journey
Meet the Ray man who moved to North Dakota during the last recession
Minot Majettes: 2022 Class A Girls State Champions
BREAKING: Minot girls upset Bismarck Century, win first state basketball title since ‘78
Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store

Latest News

Wreaths Across America at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery
Bill for National Guard and Army Reserve Burial Equity passes Congress
North Dakota CTE logo
ND Career and Technical Education board approves grant funding for 13 projects
projects awarded
North Dakota CTE Board approves grant funding for 13 projects
tubines torn down
Timber! Two wind turbines torn down south of Minot