Produced water spill reported in Dunn County

KILLDEER, N.D. (KFYR) - An estimated 448 barrels of produced water was reported spilled from a pipeline five miles outside of Killdeer, impacting agricultural land.

The company that operates the pipeline, Marathon Oil Company, says the leak was first discovered northeast of Killdeer on March 11.

The cause of the spill remains under investigation, and environmental experts are continuing to monitor the cleanup.

