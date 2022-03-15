Advertisement

New Selena album to be released 27 years after singer’s death, father announces

Selena Quintanilla-Perez, known as the Queen of Tejano music, was shot and killed by her former...
Selena Quintanilla-Perez, known as the Queen of Tejano music, was shot and killed by her former fan club president, Yolanda Saldívar, on March 31, 1995.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) – A new Selena album will be released soon, her father announced during a virtual interview posted to the Latin Groove News Facebook page.

Selena Quintanilla-Perez, known as the Queen of Tejano music, was shot and killed by her former fan club president, Yolanda Saldívar, on March 31, 1995.

She was 23 years old at the time of her death.

The late singer’s father, Abraham Quintanilla, said Warner Music is producing the 13-song album that will tentatively be released in April.

He said most of the music is completely new songs pulled from different parts of the family’s catalog, ranging from ballads to cumbias.

Quintanilla explained his son worked on the album to digitally modify Selena’s voice to sound like she did right before she died.

Selena was just 13 years old on the original recording of the first song of the album, but the arrangements and vocals on the track sound as if she were an adult.

“I said that right after she passed away that I was going to try to keep her memory alive through her music and I think we have done that,” Quintanilla said.

