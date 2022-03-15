ND Career and Technical Education board approves grant funding for 13 projects

BISMARCK, N.D. – After a two-week delay, North Dakota’s Career and Technical Education board met in Bismarck to decide how to allocate millions in grant funding to various CTE projects throughout the state.

A total of 17 school districts sent grant applications to the department, totaling $117 million. With only $68.3 million dollars in coronavirus CTE capital funds available, the board had to decide which projects would be supported and which would not.

During a nearly four-hour meeting Monday, the board had a lot to discuss on how to award the winners of this competitive grant.

“We have a great responsibility and privilege to distribute funds to programs in our state that will create robust workforce training opportunities,” said Chairman Dr. Jeff Fastnacht.

In total, 13 projects were approved by the board. The top five projects: Dickinson, Grand Forks, Watford City, Minot, and Cass County were quickly approved for having the strongest merit and applications. The remaining eight were approved after hours of discussion on the work of the grant review committee, which met two times in February, with different sets of recommendations.

“I didn’t ask them to change. I asked them to review, and they took my concerns into consideration, and we met and changes were made,” said Executive Director Wayde Sick.

Mandan’s Heart River CTE facility was the biggest winner, earning more than the recommended $8.5 million to provide agriculture programs to Beulah, New Salem, and Hebron. Bismarck Public Schools’ recommendation for nearly $8.1 million was cut to $5.3 million after the board decided funds for renovating the Hughes Center did not meet the grant’s criteria.

Fastnacht said the popularity of the grant and the fact that not every project was funded shows the demand for career and technical education programs. He added that the department will be requesting more funds during next year’s legislative session.

The list of grants goes as follows:

Southwest Area Career Academy (Dickinson) - $3.3 Million

Bakken Skills Center (Watford City) - $3.3 Million

Minot Public Schools - $3.3 Million

Cass County CTE Center - $10 Million

Williston Basin Schools - $10 Million

Heart River CTE Center (Mandan) - $10 Million

Grand Forks - $10 Million

North Valley Career and Tech Center (Grafton) - $4.7 Million

Wahpeton - $2.9 Million

Bismarck Career Academy - $5.3 Million

James Valley (Jamestown) - $798,700

Sheyenne Valley CTE Center (Valley City) - $3.1 Million

Lake Area Region CTE Center (Devils Lake) - $1.2 Million

