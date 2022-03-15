National Park Service denies Noem’s request for 4th of July fireworks permit at Mount Rushmore

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The National Park Service has denied a request by Gov. Kristi Noem to hold a fireworks show at Mount Rushmore on the 4th of July.

This marks the second straight year Noem has been turned down by the agency for a fireworks display at the national memorial.

The National Park Service sent a letter to the state Tuesday outlining a number of reasons for denying the request, including objections from tribes and environmental concerns.

Fireworks displays were halted at Mount Rushmore in 2009 over wildfire concerns as the Black Hills faced a large-scale pine beetle infestation. In 2020, fireworks returned in a fanfare-filled event attended by then-President Donald Trump.

Noem has publicly battled the National Park Service over fireworks at Mount Rushmore since the agency first denied her application for a display in March of 2021. In fact, Noem’s lawsuit over last year’s rejection is still in litigation at the U.S. Eighth Circuit, according to her office.

Reasons for denial

Tuesday’s letter, signed by Mount Rushmore National Memorial Superintendent Michelle Wheatley, detailed several reasons the National Park Service denied Noem’s request, including:

Objections from tribes: The NPS notes many cultural sites within the boundary of the Memorial are important to the tribes. The agency says it has consulted with tribes several times, and they have repeatedly voiced concerns over a fireworks display.

Environmental concerns: The NPS says previous firework displays were identified as the only possible cause of contamination, as hydrologists found perchlorate in the water at the Memorial in 2011. Perchlorate levels decreased over the years but again rose following the 2020 fireworks event.

Wildfire concerns: “Current drought conditions and the 2022 wildfire outlook indicate that fireworks would cause a high likelihood of fireworks ignition,” the NPS letter states. The agency also noted how the Memorial experienced the largest wildfire on record in March of 2021.

Interfering with regular NPS services: The agency says a fireworks event would force Mount Rushmore to temporarily close, limiting public access to the memorial. In addition, The NPS is already planning its own Independence Day celebration events, and Noem’s firework proposal would directly interfere.

Noem’s response

In a press release, Noem blasted the National Park Service for its decision, pointing to many arguments she has previously raised. Noem called President Joe Biden “hypocritical” for holding firework celebrations in Washington D.C. while a federal agency denied one at Mount Rushmore.

“NPS announced this denial less than 24 hours after we reminded the court that this year’s permit application was still pending,” Noem said. “Many of the reasons presented for their denial have been previously addressed, indicating that these reasons are not in good faith. We will move forward with our litigation and urge the court to help us come to a speedy resolution.”

Noem also pointed out the Memorandum of Agreement signed on May 6, 2019, between the Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior and herself. In their letter, the NPS acknowledged that memorandum but specified that the agreement sought a “safe and responsible” return of fireworks to Mount Rushmore, it was not a blanket approval of future fireworks events.

“We do not believe a fireworks event would be ‘safe and responsible,’” the letter stated.

