Minot Police investigating reports of shots fired Monday night

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Police said they are investigating a report of shots fired late Monday night during an apparent altercation at a northwest Minot residence, though no injuries were reported.

Police said the incident occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m., and believe shots were fired during a confrontation between two groups.

Investigators said several people tried to damage and enter a residence.

Police said a witness provided a description of a vehicle leaving the scene, and a 17-year-old boy was taken into custody following a traffic stop for possession of a stolen firearm.

The boy will be referred to juvenile court.

The investigation is ongoing.

