Minot Police investigating reports of shots fired Monday night
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot Police said they are investigating a report of shots fired late Monday night during an apparent altercation at a northwest Minot residence, though no injuries were reported.
Police said the incident occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m., and believe shots were fired during a confrontation between two groups.
Investigators said several people tried to damage and enter a residence.
Police said a witness provided a description of a vehicle leaving the scene, and a 17-year-old boy was taken into custody following a traffic stop for possession of a stolen firearm.
The boy will be referred to juvenile court.
The investigation is ongoing.
