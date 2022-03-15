Advertisement

Minot Police investigating reports of shots fired Monday night

FILE - Police lights with bullet holes
FILE - Police lights with bullet holes(MGN)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot Police said they are investigating a report of shots fired late Monday night during an apparent altercation at a northwest Minot residence, though no injuries were reported.

Police said the incident occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m., and believe shots were fired during a confrontation between two groups.

Investigators said several people tried to damage and enter a residence.

Police said a witness provided a description of a vehicle leaving the scene, and a 17-year-old boy was taken into custody following a traffic stop for possession of a stolen firearm.

The boy will be referred to juvenile court.

The investigation is ongoing.

