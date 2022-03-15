Bismarck School Board approves $12 million for Legacy High School expansion

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Even though Legacy High School was finished just seven years ago, Bismarck Public Schools is undertaking a project to expand the school to accommodate for the growing community. The Bismarck School Board voted to approve the funds for the expansion Monday evening.

“Legacy currently is the largest high school, about 1,400, and it was built originally to serve about 1,200 students. With the flex mod, we’ve been able to accommodate about 1,300 students in that, but we’re running out of space,” said Dr. Ben Johnson, assistant superintendent for secondary schools.

The expansion will accommodate around 1,600 students. That’ll bring it up to the same capacity as Century and Bismarck High. School district officials say the school is anticipating the needs of the community.

“They’re telling us, in the next five years we’re going to see a lot of growth in the Legacy feeder area, which is the Silver Ranch area,” said Darin Scherr, business and operations manager for Bismarck Public Schools.

The plan is for the project to be finished in a year and a half.

“So the hope is we can get this thing enclosed and potentially, maybe we can give Principal Schmidt a floor, for example, mid-year. But our goal is to have the entire buildout done the following year so we’re ready for school in the fall of 2023,” said Scherr.

The project will cost about $12 million dollars.

The addition will add another wing to the school, which means more classrooms for students. Darin Scherr also said the school district anticipates growth in Century’s area within the next decade, but doesn’t have plans to expand that school again yet.

