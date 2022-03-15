Kyle Hayden: U-Mary goaltender & reigning ACHA tournament MVP

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Championship hockey teams do not exist without a standout goaltender and for the University of Mary that guy is Kyle Hayden.

In Monday night’s Marauders victory at the A.C.H.A. National Tournament, Hayden set program records for all-time wins with 60 wins, and all-time shutouts with 15.

You can describe Kyle using just 3-letters, M-V-P.

In last year’s national tournament in Mandan, netminder Kyle Hayden allowed just 0.25 goals a game in four games played, good enough to earn himself tournament MVP. He’s led the charge for UMary between the pipes again this winter and is eyeing a possible back-to-back in multiple categories.

Kyle Hayden, UMary goalie and reigning ACHA D2 Tournament MVP, said: “I just remember taking it one shot at a time, one period at a time. My defense made it really easy which they’ve been doing a great job of all year, very thankful for them. Hopefully they can do that again, make my job easy, and come out with the same outcome.”

That was Hayden’s first thought when asked about winning the tournament MVP last season, about how it was a team award. Now a year later, he’s as solid as ever. And the way he does it is unique.

Dan Huntley, UMary hockey head coach, said: “Kyle’s been a strength for us. He plays an aggressive style, he’s in your face, he likes to play the puck, he comes at you. Maybe twice at the D2 level, he’s given up more than two goals. So, we know that we can go out and play hard and make a mistake or two, and still have an opportunity to win.”

Now he’s in the net on the road and feels things are a bit more even this year.

Hayden said: “We’re very excited to be here and now that everyone is on an even playing field and an even playing surface makes us really excited to go out there and show everyone what we’re capable of doing and try to do it again.

With a chance at earning the MVP again, there’s one reward Kyle would prefer at the end of the week.

Hayden responded: “It would be a great honor. We really just want the cup. If I can do both that would be awesome, but the team is what we’re looking at right now.”

Hayden started last night, and shutout the Badgers 8-0. Kyle’s win yesterday was his 22nd on the season, which also set a U-Mary single-season record.

