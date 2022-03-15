Hoeven strikes down federal mask mandate for public transportation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the federal mask mandate for trains, buses, and airplanes set to expire on Friday, the Biden Administration has extended the mandate for another month, until April 18th.

It includes an option to re-evaluate after that.

North Dakota Senator John Hoeven is among those saying it’s time for Americans to make their own decisions.

“Now, look, if somebody wants to wear a mask, if for any reason they feel for their own health reasons, or advised by a physician or anything else, they can do it. They have that choice. But isn’t that what America is all about, is having that freedom of choice treating people as responsible to make their own decisions? That’s what we’re talking about,” said Sen. John Hoeven (R-ND).

