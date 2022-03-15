Advertisement

Hoeven strikes down federal mask mandate for public transportation

Senator Hoeven
Senator Hoeven(Station)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the federal mask mandate for trains, buses, and airplanes set to expire on Friday, the Biden Administration has extended the mandate for another month, until April 18th.

It includes an option to re-evaluate after that.

North Dakota Senator John Hoeven is among those saying it’s time for Americans to make their own decisions.

“Now, look, if somebody wants to wear a mask, if for any reason they feel for their own health reasons, or advised by a physician or anything else, they can do it. They have that choice. But isn’t that what America is all about, is having that freedom of choice treating people as responsible to make their own decisions? That’s what we’re talking about,” said Sen. John Hoeven (R-ND).

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
UPDATE: Police release more details on attack of officer at Bismarck Airport
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Wind turbine that was torn down Monday south of Minot
Timber! Two wind turbines torn down south of Minot
Schilling's plane
Fargo couple is home safe after making an emergency landing in plane
Alexander Stump-Milam
Trial for New Salem man accused of raping child’s babysitter postponed for fourth time

Latest News

ND Highway Patrol fueling up
Amid gas price volatility, ND law enforcement say normal patrols will remain high priority
tournament mvp
Kyle Hayden: U-Mary goaltender & reigning ACHA tournament MVP
weather 3/15
Evening Weather 3/15/22
care crisis
Alzheimer caregivers
pump prices and patrols
Amid gas price volatility law enforcement say normal patrols will remain high priority