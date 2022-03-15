Advertisement

Hazelton women both suffer heart attacks, hope their story might save a life

Shirley Benz and Bev Voller
Shirley Benz and Bev Voller(KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZELTON, N.D. – Friendships often grow because we find people who we have things in common with. Maybe it’s a neighbor, a co-worker or another parent. But no matter what brings us together, friends often share a lot of experiences.

For two Hazelton women, a recent shared experience has brought them closer than ever before, and it’s inspired them to share their story in hopes of saving someone’s life.

When Shirley Benz and Bev Voller get together for coffee, they have a lot to talk about. They chat about sewing projects, weddings and now about heart health.

“We are heart sisters,” said Benz.

Both women had heart attacks this year. Voller was first.

“It was Thursday before New Year’s Day,” she recalled.

Voller went to the Linton clinic, hoping for some relief from her constant heartburn. Doctors there did a cardiac workup on her, and discovered Bev was having a heart attack.

“I’m doing really well. The fact that they caught it early enough and I got treated, I have no heart damage at all,” Voller said.

Voller knew she needed to share her story with Benz; she knew Benz also suffered from constant heartburn.

“She said, ‘You better have that heartburn checked,’” recalled Benz

That warning from her friend led Benz to schedule an appointment. A week before that appointment, she had a massive heart attack.

“The widow maker artery was totally blocked, and two others were 89% blocked,” she said.

Twice a week, Benz makes the trip to Bismarck for cardiac rehab.

“I’m tired after rehab,” she admitted.

But she knows, this is strengthening her heart. And both women know, it’s a miracle they’re both still alive.

“Lots of miracles,” said Voller.

“I look back and I get goosebumps because it’s so unreal,” added Benz.

An unreal story, with a happy ending and a story they hope might save another woman’s life.

Doctors say signs of a heart attack in women are different from those that men experience.

Common symptoms in women include neck, jaw, shoulder, upper back or upper belly discomfort and shortness of breath. Benz and Voller would add heartburn to that list.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
UPDATE: Police release more details on attack of officer at Bismarck Airport
Wind turbine that was torn down Monday south of Minot
Timber! Two wind turbines torn down south of Minot
Schilling's plane
Fargo couple is home safe after making an emergency landing in plane
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Alexander Stump-Milam
Trial for New Salem man accused of raping child’s babysitter postponed for fourth time

Latest News

Produced water spill
Produced water spill reported in Dunn County
Ice fishing
Time for new licenses with ND Game and Fish
Fireworks returned to Mount Rushmore after a decade hiatus in July of 2020.
National Park Service denies Noem’s request for 4th of July fireworks permit at Mount Rushmore
10pm Sportscast 3/14/2022
10pm Sportscast 3/14/2022