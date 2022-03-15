Hazelton women both suffer heart attacks, hope their story might save a life

HAZELTON, N.D. – Friendships often grow because we find people who we have things in common with. Maybe it’s a neighbor, a co-worker or another parent. But no matter what brings us together, friends often share a lot of experiences.

For two Hazelton women, a recent shared experience has brought them closer than ever before, and it’s inspired them to share their story in hopes of saving someone’s life.

When Shirley Benz and Bev Voller get together for coffee, they have a lot to talk about. They chat about sewing projects, weddings and now about heart health.

“We are heart sisters,” said Benz.

Both women had heart attacks this year. Voller was first.

“It was Thursday before New Year’s Day,” she recalled.

Voller went to the Linton clinic, hoping for some relief from her constant heartburn. Doctors there did a cardiac workup on her, and discovered Bev was having a heart attack.

“I’m doing really well. The fact that they caught it early enough and I got treated, I have no heart damage at all,” Voller said.

Voller knew she needed to share her story with Benz; she knew Benz also suffered from constant heartburn.

“She said, ‘You better have that heartburn checked,’” recalled Benz

That warning from her friend led Benz to schedule an appointment. A week before that appointment, she had a massive heart attack.

“The widow maker artery was totally blocked, and two others were 89% blocked,” she said.

Twice a week, Benz makes the trip to Bismarck for cardiac rehab.

“I’m tired after rehab,” she admitted.

But she knows, this is strengthening her heart. And both women know, it’s a miracle they’re both still alive.

“Lots of miracles,” said Voller.

“I look back and I get goosebumps because it’s so unreal,” added Benz.

An unreal story, with a happy ending and a story they hope might save another woman’s life.

Doctors say signs of a heart attack in women are different from those that men experience.

Common symptoms in women include neck, jaw, shoulder, upper back or upper belly discomfort and shortness of breath. Benz and Voller would add heartburn to that list.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.