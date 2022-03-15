Advertisement

Florida senator praises Ukraine president amid GOP push for fighter jets for the country

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) shared his thoughts on the ongoing conflict ahead of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech to Congress Wednesday
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address a joint session of Congress Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. Eastern via video conference as Russian attacks on his country intensify. By the afternoon, the majority of Congress will have a better understanding of where Ukraine stands.

Ukraine still has control of its capital city, Kyiv Russian ground troops advance as airstrikes hit targets including a subway station and apartment blocks. In recent days, American journalists are being counted among the casualties.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, spoke about what he’s expecting.

“I’m very appreciative that Zelensky cares about democracy. He’s rallied the Ukrainian people to defend freedom,” Scott said. “Probably that defense might be the reason why we don’t have to send men and women into battle. We need to send him all the resources he needs to be able to defend our freedom and democracy, including get the planes out of Poland.”

The White House is also confirming that President Joe Biden will travel to Europe next week for a NATO summit on Ukraine.

Multimedia journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
UPDATE: Police release more details on attack of officer at Bismarck Airport
Wind turbine that was torn down Monday south of Minot
Timber! Two wind turbines torn down south of Minot
Schilling's plane
Fargo couple is home safe after making an emergency landing in plane
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Alexander Stump-Milam
Trial for New Salem man accused of raping child’s babysitter postponed for fourth time

Latest News

Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
U.S. Supreme Court
Supreme Court hears Senator Ted Cruz’s campaign finance law challenge
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Government: Dylann Roof’s death sentence should stand