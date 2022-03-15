Fertilizer prices on homeowners

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s easy to see the effects of high oil prices every time you fill up your car with gas, but there are other areas of day-to-day life that are impacted as well.

Many North Dakotans are concerned about surging inflation.

”Now, you’re paying more for water, you’re paying more for fertilizer. Obviously, everybody’s got a budget and obviously it’s going to affect what they think they can afford to do with their lawn,” said John Werner of Bismarck.

The price to take care of your lawn is going to be higher this year because energy prices are higher, which Werner sees as a problem.

”Energy prices affect everything, whether its fertilizer, electricity, all your products. So, that’s a big problem, I think it’s a big problem for us,” said Werner.

Loren Dilger with Outdoor Services Inc. says he hears peoples’ concern, and that’s why OSI has taken action to keep lawncare costs low this year.

”We’re going to try to make it affordable and keep the cost as low as we possibly can,” said Dilger, manager at OSI.

Still, customers will see higher prices than usual.

“We have been forced unfortunately to have a price increase. We are still absorbing most of the hit though,” said Dilger.

The price increase is small compared to what OSI is facing upfront. Depending on the service, they’re raising their prices anywhere from 3-8% this year. However, for the products they’re providing, they’ve had to pay between 30% and 60% more than last year.

“It’s looking like we’re going to have another good year, another busy year, we’re looking forward to it, we have some great employees, they’re all looking forward to the busy season coming up. Hopefully, it gets here soon,” said Dilger.

One reason OSI is able to keep prices low for customers is because they anticipated price increases across the board. Usually they don’t take deliveries of products until April, this year they sought them out in November.

19 Republican U.S. senators, including North Dakota Senator John Hoeven and Montana Senator Steve Daines, asked President Joe Biden to review “all available options” to help lower price tags on fertilizer last week.

