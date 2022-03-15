Advertisement

Daylight Saving Time forever?

Daylight Saving Time bill
Daylight Saving Time bill(MGN)
By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’re tired of changing your clocks twice a year, there might be good news on the horizon.

Tuesday afternoon, the United States Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make Daylight Saving Time permanent from coast to coast. Last session in the North Dakota State Legislature, two bills seeking a similar goal failed.

“I think the biggest thing is people don’t like changing their clocks. Most people I hear from, whether it’s Daylight Saving or Central, they don’t really — they just want one time,” said Representative Jon Nelson of Rugby.

The legislation that failed in the North Dakota 2021 Legislative Session would have only gone into effect if the federal government and surrounding states passed similar legislation.

The Sunshine Protection Act the U.S. Senate passed Tuesday now goes to the House, where if it’s passed, it would go into effect in 2023.

