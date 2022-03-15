Advertisement

Bismarck police say man attacked officer with weapon at Bismarck Airport

By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police say an officer was assaulted by a man with a weapon at the Bismarck Airport Monday.

Police say Christopher Fonseca, 34, attacked and cut an officer. Both Fonseca and the officer were taken to the hospital after the incident.

Fonseca is charged with aggravated assault.

The officer is expected to be okay.

This is a developing story. More details will be included when they become available.

