Bill for National Guard and Army Reserve Burial Equity passes Congress

Wreaths Across America at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery
Wreaths Across America at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Last week, Congress passed a bill that would allow Army reservists and National Guard troops to be buried in state veterans cemeteries.

Currently, if someone is buried in a state veteran cemetery that doesn’t meet federal requirements, the cemetery risks losing out on Government grants. This change expands the list for those that want to take this opportunity.

“Our Guard and Reservists selflessly fight and fill the gap wherever and whenever Americans need them, and when they live their last days the state ought to have the autonomy to choose how to honor their veterans,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND.

The bill heads to the president’s desk for signature.

ND senators join efforts to open eligibility for state veterans’ cemeteries

