2021 Bismarck police report: crimes against people down, crimes against property up

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police have released the 2021 Crime Report, which shows both positive and negative trends in the city.

A summary glance at the report indicates that crimes against people, which include violent crimes, were down more than 19 percent over 2020.

On the other hand, crimes against property went up nearly six and a half percent.

And throughout the year, the department says 30 officers were assaulted on the job.

To find the full 2021 crime report, go to https://bismarcknd.gov/94/Police.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.