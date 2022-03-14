Week two of Bismarck murder trial begins with witness testimony on autopsy, evidence collection

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The second week of a felony jury trial for 30-year-old Kevin Hartson and 27-year-old Devante Evans began Monday. The men are accused of shooting and killing Reonardo Alexis last year in a Bismarck apartment.

Defense attorneys for Kevin Hartson and Devante Evans say the men were at the scene of the crime, but they’re innocent and instead are victims of a hasty police investigation.

Prosecutors want to show otherwise. They’re interviewing witnesses, outlining Alexis’ final moments. They say it was a day like any other.

“They were hanging out in his room watching TV, movie. His food showed up and then the buzzer rang again,” said Jeremy Seeklander, investigator with the Bismarck Police Department. Seeklander he said a scuffle ensued and Alexis was shot.

After the crime, the North Dakota State Forensic Examiner Dr. Barrie Miller examined the victim.

“And what was the manner of death?” asked state’s attorney Julie Lawyer.

“Homicide,” answered Dr. Barrie Miller, forensic pathologist, North Dakota state forensic examiner.

Prosecutors say the defendants shot the victim in the back.

Defense attorneys asked about ricocheting bullets and the distance and direction of shots.

“When you perform an autopsy is it safe to say you can’t identify who the shooter was?” asked Dean Gregory, defense attorney for Devante Evans.

“Correct,” said Dr. Miller.

Defense attorneys hope to cast doubt on who in the apartment fired the gun.

Prosecutors will continue calling witnesses to testify.

A verdict is expected to be reached by Friday. If convicted, the defendants could face life in prison.

