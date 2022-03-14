U-Mary hockey begins national tournament in St. Louis

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After final preparations this weekend in St. Louis, the Marauders are finally into pool play.

U-Mary has started what it hopes will be the climb to a second A.C.H.A. national championship.

328 days ago the Marauders hoisted the Radakovich Cup at home. Due to COVID canceling the 2020 tournament, this is the first time UMary is traveling for nationals, and it brings some differences.

Dan Huntley, UMary hockey head coach, said: “Yeah I think there’s a world of difference between last year and this year. You know for me, I’m not hosting it. You know worrying about the logistical things. We’re just down here, we got here, got to the hotel, got all our gear. All the rest of the things will fall in place.”

To be as successful as they have been from the first puck drop in 2018, it’s about the C on one guy’s chest.

Huntley added: “The leadership we have, from the very beginning when I knew who our captain was going to be in Zach Garrett. You have a guy four years as your captain that’s like NHL style. So the consistency of that in the locker room that rubs off on the rest of them and they want to be better and want to play with those guys.”

Going into the tournament, the Marauders are one of the hottest teams in the country, but not the only hot team. And in their pool, it’s a sea of unknowns.

Huntley said: “You talk about the 15-game win streak, you know Florida Gulf Coast has won 15 in a row. Iowa State has won 19 in a row. They haven’t lost a regulation game since we beat them in the first weekend in October. Once we get into our pool, three teams we’ve never seen, that’s probably a positive for us because they’ve never seen us as well.”

Huntley has his methods, and heading into the postseason, he’s letting his guys play the game.

Huntley said: “You ask any good coach, if you put too much structure into it, and take away their ability to freelance a little, they’re not going to have as much fun, and if they’re not having as much fun, it’s going to becomes a tougher job and they’re going to tighten up and feel like they’ve got to do something that’s not in their wheelhouse.”

UMary gets going against Wisconsin Monday night, their first-ever meeting.

