Two years of COVID-19 in North Dakota

North Dakota long term care
North Dakota long term care(KFYR-TV)
By Jasmine Patera
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - March 11th marked two years since the first confirmed COVID-19 case in North Dakota, and its reminder of what the state has gone through since then.

At the beginning of the pandemic, long-term care facilities were impacted. Visitation restrictions and staffing shortages resulted in difficult changes for residents. Christopher Larson, the chairman of the Reuniting Residents and Families task force, said he is “proud” of how people have adapted since the start of the pandemic.

“I can’t say enough about the collaboration between families and facilities, and state partners and federal partners. It just really shows that when we come together as a community, we can get through these things,” said Larson.

Larson said that long-term care facilities have fully allowed visitation, and the task force is now focused on resident advocacy.

