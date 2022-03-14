Twins deal Donaldson & newly acquired Kiner-Falefa to Yankees, get C Gary Sanchez in return

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (KFYR) - The Minnesota Twins continued to wheel and deal late Sunday night. The latest trade sending 3rd baseman Josh Donaldson and recently acquired shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa to the New York Yankees.

In return, the Twins receive catcher Gary Sanchez and 3rd baseman Gio Urshela.

Donaldson spent two seasons in Minnesota. His best year coming in 2021 in which he clubbed 26 home runs.

Sanchez figures to fill the void left by Mitch Garver whom the Twins traded to the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

Urshela is versatile and can play 3rd base and shortstop for Minnesota.

The Twins already acquired pitcher Sonny Gray in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

