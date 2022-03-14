Advertisement

Trial for New Salem man accused of raping child’s babysitter postponed for fourth time

Alexander Stump-Milam
Alexander Stump-Milam(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The trial for a New Salem man accused of raping his child’s babysitter has been postponed for the fourth time.

Morton County deputies say a witness told them they walked in on Alexander Stump-Milam raping an unconscious minor. The victim had been babysitting Stump-Milam’s child.

Stump-Milam pleaded not guilty to gross sexual imposition and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. His attorney withdrew from the case last Wednesday, citing a breakdown of the attorney-client relationship.

Judge Bruce Romanick pushed back the felony jury trial to May 24. A new attorney is not yet listed for Stump-Milam.

