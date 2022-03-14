State’s unemployment at 3.5%, 13th highest in the U.S.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state’s latest figures show North Dakota’s unemployment rate was 3.5% in January, indicating a slight increase from the previous month.

That increase is consistent with normal seasonal patterns, and comes to 14,247 residents unemployed from our workforce of roughly 400,000 people.

North Dakota ranks 13th of all states in unemployment. The nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is currently at 4%, also an increase from the previous month.

