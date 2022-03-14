Advertisement

State’s unemployment at 3.5%, 13th highest in the U.S.

North Dakota Unemployment
North Dakota Unemployment(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state’s latest figures show North Dakota’s unemployment rate was 3.5% in January, indicating a slight increase from the previous month.

That increase is consistent with normal seasonal patterns, and comes to 14,247 residents unemployed from our workforce of roughly 400,000 people.

North Dakota ranks 13th of all states in unemployment. The nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is currently at 4%, also an increase from the previous month.

