A new DOT order requiring SkyWest Airlines to continue services at airports like Jamestown and Devils Lake

Just four days after SkyWest Airlines issued a 90-day termination notice for the Jamestown and Devils Lake airports, a new order was filed by the U.S. Department of Transportation, requiring SkyWest Airlines to continue services.
Ontario International Airport (ONT) welcomed almost 358,000 air passengers in February, more than twice as many as the same month last year and 98.5% of the total in February 2019 as the airport edged closer to full recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.(PRNewswire)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The 90-day termination notice was originally issued last week, citing pilot shortages out of both the Jamestown and Devils Lake airports.

However, the Department of Transportation’s new order prevents the airline from stopping service until an alternate airline is in place.

Jamestown Regional Airport manager Katie Hemmer said, “Ultimately, if these rural areas were not able to connect to the bigger markets there would definitely be an impact to our communities, one of the reasons that we support rural travel is to make sure that everyone in the United States regardless if they are located in a very urban, densely populated area or in rural areas are able to connect to the rest of the United States and the rest of the world with travel, this is very important for business travel as well as leisure.”

North Dakota Senator John Hoeven also agrees with the new order, saying, “The amount of air traffic from both communities is growing so that’s a good thing. It wasn’t the volume of passengers traffic that was a concern for Skywest, it was getting enough people, both pilots and stewardesses for the planes but they have to do it.”

Specifically, according to the delegation, the number of people traveling out of Jamestown and Devils Lake are the only two airports in the whole state that has seen an increase since 2019.

