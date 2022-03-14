Advertisement

New archery organization in ND

Alliance of Competitive Archers
Alliance of Competitive Archers(KFYR-TV)
By Jasmine Patera
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Alliance of Competitive Archers is a new archery organization in North Dakota.

This weekend was its third of six competitions, with more than a hundred competitors shooting. The tournaments are all held before the national shoots, which helps North Dakota’s archers compete wherever they can.

“There’s states who have state organization, and it’s so much more competitive, and that’s what we wanted here. And so, we created this organization to get not just more youth involved, but more archers involved in general,” said youth board member Hatley Hatletbed.

ACA membership is free for youth members’ first year. The next competition is on May 15th in Watford City.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Stump-Milam
New Salem man accused of raping child’s babysitter to stand trial
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries, Saturday, in the 3300 block of Broadway, Fort Wayne...
Two injured in McKenzie County crash
Minot Majettes: 2022 Class A Girls State Champions
BREAKING: Minot girls upset Bismarck Century, win first state basketball title since ‘78
Rebekkah Webb
Williston woman arrested for attempted theft, bringing child to a drug deal
Recession journey
Meet the Ray man who moved to North Dakota during the last recession

Latest News

North Dakota long term care
Two years of COVID-19 in North Dakota
Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson fields a ball hit by the Cleveland Indians at a...
Twins deal Donaldson & newly acquired Kiner-Falefa to Yankees, get C Gary Sanchez in return
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins throws during NFL football training camp Wednesday,...
Kirk Cousins & Vikings agree to new contract extension
Courtesy: MGN
Tom Brady returning to Buccaneers six weeks after retiring