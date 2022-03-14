New archery organization in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Alliance of Competitive Archers is a new archery organization in North Dakota.

This weekend was its third of six competitions, with more than a hundred competitors shooting. The tournaments are all held before the national shoots, which helps North Dakota’s archers compete wherever they can.

“There’s states who have state organization, and it’s so much more competitive, and that’s what we wanted here. And so, we created this organization to get not just more youth involved, but more archers involved in general,” said youth board member Hatley Hatletbed.

ACA membership is free for youth members’ first year. The next competition is on May 15th in Watford City.

