Advertisement

Minot fire respond to pair of fires Monday morning

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Minot fire crews responded to a pair of structure fires early Monday morning.

The department said they responded to a fire in the upstairs of a home in the 600 block of 7th Street SE around 12:20 a.m.

Investigators said crews had the fire out in roughly 20 minutes, but the home suffered major damage.

The department said no people were hurt, though one pet cat died.

An hour later, crews responded to a garage fire in the 600 block of Mount Curve Avenue.

The department said when they arrived on the scene, flames had begun spreading to the second floor of the home, and the fire was quickly extinguished.

No one was hurt in the second fire.

Both fires remain under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Catlin Jr.
Shooting in Minot injures one woman, the 19-year-old suspect arrested
Recession journey
Meet the Ray man who moved to North Dakota during the last recession
Schilling's plane
Fargo couple is home safe after making an emergency landing in plane
Minot Majettes: 2022 Class A Girls State Champions
BREAKING: Minot girls upset Bismarck Century, win first state basketball title since ‘78
Deer
North Dakota Game and Fish completes aerial winter deer surveys

Latest News

North Dakota Unemployment
State’s unemployment at 3.5%, 13th highest in the U.S.
Lyft discount
Lyft discount available on St. Patrick’s Day weekend
Alexander Stump-Milam
Trial for New Salem man accused of raping child’s babysitter postponed for fourth time
10pm Sportscast 3/13/2022
10pm Sportscast 3/13/2022