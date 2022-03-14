Minot fire respond to pair of fires Monday morning

MINOT, N.D. – Minot fire crews responded to a pair of structure fires early Monday morning.

The department said they responded to a fire in the upstairs of a home in the 600 block of 7th Street SE around 12:20 a.m.

Investigators said crews had the fire out in roughly 20 minutes, but the home suffered major damage.

The department said no people were hurt, though one pet cat died.

An hour later, crews responded to a garage fire in the 600 block of Mount Curve Avenue.

The department said when they arrived on the scene, flames had begun spreading to the second floor of the home, and the fire was quickly extinguished.

No one was hurt in the second fire.

Both fires remain under investigation.

