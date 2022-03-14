Advertisement

Minot amends renaissance zone development plan

By John Salling
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. - The Minot City Council recently made some changes to the renaissance zone policy.

The Council added multifamily housing to the list of what can be property tax exempt in the renaissance zone. It has to be an approved project for rehabilitation or new construction.

The change goes into the latest revision of the development plan and will go before the North Dakota Department of Community Service for final approval.

