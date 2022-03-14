Advertisement

Magical night for Minot High basketball

Minot High boys and girls basketball state champions
Minot High boys and girls basketball state champions(Courtesy: Scott Louser)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. – Minot is a city of champions.

“We always dreamed of this moment as kids, and now, playing in it... it’s just a dream,” said Minot High sophomore Avery Lunde.

Minot High is the third school in 20 years to win the Class A girls and boys basketball title in the same season.

“You get in to these types of games to compete and to give yourself opportunities and our kids have done that,” said boys coach Dean Winczewski.

The Magicians’ Darik Dissette finished the weekend with 81 points in three games. Darik returned to Minot named the tournament’s most valuable player.

“I’m not sleeping tonight. I don’t think any of us are. None of us are sleeping. It feels amazing,” said Darik Saturday night.

The junior also eclipsed the 1,000-point career scoring mark in the championship game, a 73-62 rematch win over West Fargo.

Eighth-grader Maggie Fricke won the girls MVP, scoring 27 points in the 75-68 win over Bismarck Century.

The win ended the Patriots’ 50-game win streak.

“We really finished those hard baskets and we made our free throws. I think that’s what really sold the game for us,” said senior Mariah Evenson.

A magical night in the state capital.

The teams arrived in Minot late Saturday night, but some players were in the gym lifting weights Monday morning, sights set on next season.

