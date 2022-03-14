Advertisement

Lyft discount available on St. Patrick’s Day weekend

By Brian Gray
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With Saint Patrick’s Day coming up this Thursday, the North Dakota Department of Transportation’s ND Sober Ride program is offering anyone heading out to celebrate a $10 discount off a Lyft ride.

You can use the code “VZMARCH1″ to get your discount, which is being offered to keep impaired drivers off the roads. The discount will be available from March 17 to March 21.

