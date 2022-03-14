Advertisement

Kirk Cousins & Vikings agree to new contract extension

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins throws during NFL football training camp Wednesday,...
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins throws during NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Eagan, Minn.(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAGAN, MN (KFYR) - Kirk Cousins will return under center for the Vikings next season as he and the team agreed on a new one year contract extension.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero said in a tweet: “The Vikings are signing Pro Bowl QB Kirk Cousins to a one-year, $35 million fully guaranteed extension that puts him under contract through 2023, per sources. Cousins gets a raise to $40 million in 2022, $55 million payable by next March and a no-trade clause.”

