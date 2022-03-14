Kirk Cousins & Vikings agree to new contract extension
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAGAN, MN (KFYR) - Kirk Cousins will return under center for the Vikings next season as he and the team agreed on a new one year contract extension.
NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero said in a tweet: “The Vikings are signing Pro Bowl QB Kirk Cousins to a one-year, $35 million fully guaranteed extension that puts him under contract through 2023, per sources. Cousins gets a raise to $40 million in 2022, $55 million payable by next March and a no-trade clause.”
