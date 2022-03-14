Century’s Logan Nissley commits to Nebraska

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Century High School’s Logan Nissley made it known today that she intends to play college basketball at the University of Nebraska.

Nissley is a 1st-team all-state player and she is also a two-time Gatorade player of the year.

The Patriots junior led the WDA is scoring this season with over 21 points per game. She also topped in the league in steals and was top five in blocks and rebounds.

