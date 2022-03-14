Advertisement

Century’s Logan Nissley commits to Nebraska

Logan Nissley
Logan Nissley(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Century High School’s Logan Nissley made it known today that she intends to play college basketball at the University of Nebraska.

Nissley is a 1st-team all-state player and she is also a two-time Gatorade player of the year.

The Patriots junior led the WDA is scoring this season with over 21 points per game. She also topped in the league in steals and was top five in blocks and rebounds.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Catlin Jr.
Shooting in Minot injures one woman, the 19-year-old suspect arrested
Recession journey
Meet the Ray man who moved to North Dakota during the last recession
Schilling's plane
Fargo couple is home safe after making an emergency landing in plane
Minot Majettes: 2022 Class A Girls State Champions
BREAKING: Minot girls upset Bismarck Century, win first state basketball title since ‘78
Deer
North Dakota Game and Fish completes aerial winter deer surveys

Latest News

10pm Sportscast 3/13/2022
10pm Sportscast 3/13/2022
Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson fields a ball hit by the Cleveland Indians at a...
Twins deal Donaldson & newly acquired Kiner-Falefa to Yankees, get C Gary Sanchez in return
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins throws during NFL football training camp Wednesday,...
Kirk Cousins & Vikings agree to new contract extension
Courtesy: MGN
Tom Brady returning to Buccaneers six weeks after retiring