UMary Hockey Mic’d Up — Tanner Eskro

By Jeff Roberts
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, M.O. (KFYR) - On a mission for back-to-back titles, University of Mary Men’s Hockey is treating this week as a business trip. But even in business you can have fun, right?

First year forward Tanner Eskro, self-deemed “funniest guy on the team,” put on a mic and showed us how work and play can find a balance.

Eskro is a consistent talent for the Marauders, netting 12 goals and assisting on 27 this winter.

Him and UMary get going in pool play on Monday at 5:45 p.m. against Wisconsin.

