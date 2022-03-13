UMary Hockey Mic’d Up — Tanner Eskro

ST. LOUIS, M.O. (KFYR) - On a mission for back-to-back titles, University of Mary Men’s Hockey is treating this week as a business trip. But even in business you can have fun, right?

First year forward Tanner Eskro, self-deemed “funniest guy on the team,” put on a mic and showed us how work and play can find a balance.

Eskro is a consistent talent for the Marauders, netting 12 goals and assisting on 27 this winter.

Him and UMary get going in pool play on Monday at 5:45 p.m. against Wisconsin.

