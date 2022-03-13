Advertisement

Twins get pitching vet Gray from Reds for 1st-rounder Petty

Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against...
Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against St. Louis Cardinals, Sept. 1, 2021, at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elgazzar | Cincinnati Enquirer)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (KFYR) - The Minnesota Twins took their first significant step toward restocking their starting pitching by acquiring right-hander Sonny Gray in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds.

The Reds included minor league right-hander Francis Peguero in the deal for Twins pitching prospect Chase Petty. The 18-year-old Petty was Minnesota’s first-round draft pick last year.

Gray will slot right in at the top of the rotation for the Twins. The 32-year-old Gray is a two-time All-Star. He went 7-9 with a 4.19 ERA in 26 starts last season, his third with the Reds. This will be his 10th year in the major leagues.

