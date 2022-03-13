Advertisement

Tom Brady returning to Buccaneers six weeks after retiring

Courtesy: MGN
Courtesy: MGN(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady’s retirement lasted 40 days.

Brady said Sunday he’s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his decision on Twitter and Instagram, saying he has “unfinished business.”

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.”

Brady said in a tweet: “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG”

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Stump-Milam
New Salem man accused of raping child’s babysitter to stand trial
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries, Saturday, in the 3300 block of Broadway, Fort Wayne...
Two injured in McKenzie County crash
Minot Majettes: 2022 Class A Girls State Champions
BREAKING: Minot girls upset Bismarck Century, win first state basketball title since ‘78
Rebekkah Webb
Williston woman arrested for attempted theft, bringing child to a drug deal
Rail bridge
Friends of the Rail Bridge group say they’re ‘shocked’ state officials won’t join discussion of bridge ownership

Latest News

Mandan seeks FEMA assistance
Mandan seeks FEMA assistance for flood management project
A Slice of Ireland Presentation
A slice of Ireland coming to Former Governor’s Mansion
sports 3/13
5PM Sportscast 3/13/22
micd up
UMary Hockey Mic’d Up — Tanner Eskro