‘Test to Treat’ initiative launches

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday, the Biden Administration launched a new nationwide initiative called “Test to Treat.” It is intended to give individuals quick access to a COVID-19 test, and, if they test positive, treatment.

Beginning March 7th, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services began distributing oral antiviral pills directly to participating “Test to Treat” pharmacies. This will make more treatments available to more Americans in more locations. But does this translate to more efficient practices in North Dakota?

”I don’t think really any meaningful changes for North Dakota at least. Places where they have a provider in a pharmacy all bundled together and really there aren’t a lot of that style in North Dakota the ones if there’s a clinic with a pharmacy or a hospital with a pharmacy it’s always been the same, the provider can order treatment,” said Kevin Martian, pharmacist at Mayo Pharmacy.

There are two treatments participating in the “Test to Treat” initiative: molnupiravir and paxlovid. Depending on your age, the antivirals can be administered to ages as low as 12.

“So, the drug that we have in stock here is only approved for 18 and older, and you have to have had a positive COVID test and start treatment within five days of that positive COVID test. If you are hospitalized, they would go some other route than coming to the pharmacy to actually get it. The other one, paxlovid, that one is approved down to age 12 but you have to be greater than 88 pounds to receive that one,” said Jonah Schwartzenberger, pharmacist at Mayo Pharmacy.

So, while this doesn’t change much for North Dakotans, the tests and pill are still free. North Dakota will continue to receive oral antiviral pills as they are available for distribution.

At home test results can be used to receive the antiviral treatment. To find a pharmacy that has the antiviral, log on to the state health department’s website and search for a pharmacy there.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.