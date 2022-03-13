A slice of Ireland coming to Former Governor’s Mansion

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Saint Patrick’s Day is coming up this Thursday, and the Former Governor’s Mansion in Bismarck is hosting a presentation that will discuss the local impact Irish immigrants had on our region.

The presentation, called “The Irish and Kerry Patch: A Slice of Ireland in Bismarck,” will include stories of Irish men and women who moved to the region and played a key role in the local railroad and military.

The Kerry Patch refers to the name of the small Irish neighborhood established by the immigrants. The event is free and begins at 7 p.m. Thursday.

