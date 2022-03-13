Advertisement

Shooting in Minot injures one woman, the 19-year-old suspect arrested

By Daniel Burbank
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A shooting in Minot left one person injured. A spokesperson with the Minot Police Department said the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning at a home in northwest Minot. A woman was shot in the leg by an acquaintance.

She has non life threatening injures. 19-year-old Joseph Catlin Jr. was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is in custody in the Ward County Jail waiting an initial appearance.

