North Dakota organziation aims at honoring all state veterans

MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota is a proud military community, and a group of residents is doing its part in honoring past and present service members.

The Wall of Honor is a digital display that features North Dakota veterans.

There are more than 90 displays throughout the state, including several in the Magic City at the Grand Hotel, Homesteaders Restaurant, and Magic City and Central Campuses.

The Wall of Honor organization wants all veterans to be welcomed home as heroes.

“The Vietnam veterans particularly. They were never welcomed home. They were looked upon as baby killers. This is North Dakota’s way of saying, ‘Welcome home. We recognize what you have done and we thank you for what you have done’,” said a veteran and representative with the organization Jim Weaver.

The organization is hoping to get more displays set up and are aiming for 300.

For more information on how to submit your veteran or how to donate, head over to their website.

