Meet the Ray man who moved to North Dakota during the last recession

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Some financial analysts say the chance of a recession in the United States is as high as 35 percent as everything from gas and rental costs continue to skyrocket.

“I sold basically everything I had and moved 1,200 miles away from my wife and kids and families,” said Tom Oldham of Ray.

Seven years ago, during the last recession, Tom Oldham left Arkansas.

“There’s no jobs down there. There was nothing available to get out of the hole,” said Oldham.

And moved to Ray, North Dakota in hopes of building a new and better life for his family. It was difficult.

“I came up here with another person and I was working for him, and I realized real quick that the potential of everything was up here. And so I worked for him for probably two months and broke out on my own and started out with the barbecue bus, as everybody that is in this area is very familiar with,” said Oldham.

When that business started taking off, Oldham was able to move his wife to North Dakota and together they also now own a tire shop, called Oldham’s Automotive.

And just like so many, Oldham is feeling the impacts of rising prices.

“New tire prices have just gone up through the roof. I think it was just yesterday or the day before I added up last year, there was like a 47% increase on tires last year. January 1st tires went up 12%, or a minimum of 12%. And they’re expected to go up even higher this year,” said Oldham.

He is hoping there isn’t another recession in our future, but if there is Oldham says he will handle it the same way he did last one: lots of hard work, sacrifice, and perseverance.

Experts say Russia’s attack on Ukraine is contributing to the risk of recession because the conflict is causing commodity prices to rise.

