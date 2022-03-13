Advertisement

Mandan seeks FEMA assistance for flood management project

By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Lower Heart River Water Resource District, which is the board in charge of protecting Mandan from Heart River flooding, is asking for financial assistance from the federal government.

They’re seeking a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to recertify the Lower Heart River levee system in Mandan. The grant would reduce the local share of the $19.3 million-dollar project. The project will replace the floodwall, extend the stability berm, incorporate interior drainage improvements, re-align the levee, and raise the top of the levee in certain locations, among other things.

With the grant, the city-wide special assessments to fund the project would range from $211 dollars to $886 dollars for residential properties and $264 dollars to $1,107 dollars for commercial properties. Without the grant from FEMA, special assessments would double.

