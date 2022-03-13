Advertisement

Golfers prepare for upcoming season

Preparing for the golf season
Preparing for the golf season(KFYR-TV)
By Jasmine Patera
Published: Mar. 12, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The golf season is a couple weeks away and people are already preparing for opening day.

Prairie West golf course and Dynamic Golf Fitness teamed up to help get prepare golfers. They offered season passes, fitness screening and stretching for people getting back to the sport.Since the season in North Dakota is rather short, people get ready early to enjoy it to the fullest, which helps them avoid injuries and play better overall.

“We just found that we’re not taking it seriously enough. We need to warm up and we need to treat our bodies like we are true athletes, and there’s a lot you can do to help your game up and enjoy it more,” said Dynamic Golf Fitness instructor Rob Gall.

Season passes and golf improvement lessons can be found on Prairie West’s and Dynamic Golf Fitness’ websites. The golf season is expected to start in early April.

