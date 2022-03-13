Advertisement

Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19

Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority...
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/John Locher)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Former President Barack Obama announced on Twitter he tested positive for COVID-19.

He a statement, he said: “I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”

