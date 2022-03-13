Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Former President Barack Obama announced on Twitter he tested positive for COVID-19.
He a statement, he said: “I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”
