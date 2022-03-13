Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Former President Barack Obama announced on Twitter he tested positive for COVID-19.

He a statement, he said: “I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”

I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.



It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.