Bucks open 2022 campaign with road win in Green Bay

(KFYR)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, WI (KFYR) - The Bismarck Bucks began their 2022 season with a win as they defeated the Green Bay Blizzard 26 to 23 on Sunday.

Bismarck was led by newcomer Tahj Tolbert who tossed three touchdown passes in the victory. Two of those scores would go to John Brunner.

The Bucks (1-0) will next be in action on Saturday when they host the Sioux Falls Storm in their home opener. Kick-off is at 7:05 PM.

