BREAKING: Minot girls upset Bismarck Century, win first state basketball title since `78

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Minot High defeated Bismarck Century in the Class A girls basketball title Saturday 75-68, clinching the program’s first title in 44 years.

The Majettes were led by the tandem of eighth graders Leelee Bell and Maggie Fricke.

