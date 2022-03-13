Advertisement

BREAKING: Minot girls upset Bismarck Century, win first state basketball title since `78

Minot Majettes: 2022 Class A Girls State Champions
Minot Majettes: 2022 Class A Girls State Champions(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Minot High defeated Bismarck Century in the Class A girls basketball title Saturday 75-68, clinching the program’s first title in 44 years.

The Majettes were led by the tandem of eighth graders Leelee Bell and Maggie Fricke.

Your News Leader’s Neil Veirzba will have highlights on the Night Report.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Stump-Milam
New Salem man accused of raping child’s babysitter to stand trial
Police lights road
Two Bismarck residents injured in three vehicle crash
Rebekkah Webb
Williston woman arrested for attempted theft, bringing child to a drug deal
Katelynn Berry
Katelynn Berry’s cause of death attributed to hypothermia; case closed by Richland County Sheriff
Plane Crash
Small plane makes emergency landing northeast of Minot, no one hurt

Latest News

Minot will face off against West Fargo for the second-straight year in the boys Class A...
Minot, West Fargo set for Class A boys title rematch
6pm Sportscast 03/11/22
6pm Sportscast 03/11/22
Earnest Elite Basketball Academy
Earnest Elite Basketball building new facility in Minot
Minot, Bismarck Century to face off for Girls Class A title