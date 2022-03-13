SWEEP! Minot boys hoops claims 1st Class A state title since 2017, complete championship night for Minot

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Minot boys basketball team is once again back on top in Class A as they defeated West Fargo 73-62 in the state title game on Saturday.

The Magicians were led by Eric Wentz who had 24 points.

Saturday’s title win marks the first time since 2017 that the Magi have hoisted the trophy.

It also is the programs 4th state championship since 2015.

