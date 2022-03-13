Advertisement

Boat access on drought-plagued Missouri may be problematic

(KFYR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Getting a fishing boat or a pontoon on the Missouri River System in North Dakota this summer could be tricky due to low water levels amid prolonged drought. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers predicts spring runoff to be well below normal for the upper Missouri River Basin.

Runoff in February was less than expected, and the agency expects the trend to continue in coming months. Work during previous droughts dating to the 1980s has resulted in a system of low-water ramps. But officials need to find the money to get them operational.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Stump-Milam
New Salem man accused of raping child’s babysitter to stand trial
Police lights road
Two Bismarck residents injured in three vehicle crash
Rebekkah Webb
Williston woman arrested for attempted theft, bringing child to a drug deal
Katelynn Berry
Katelynn Berry’s cause of death attributed to hypothermia; case closed by Richland County Sheriff
Plane Crash
Small plane makes emergency landing northeast of Minot, no one hurt

Latest News

Minot Majettes: 2022 Class A Girls State Champions
BREAKING: Minot girls upset Bismarck Century, win first state basketball title since `78
Punky's Bath and Gift Shop
Bismarck small business donates part of proceeds to help people of Ukraine
Child abuse
North Dakota child protection services report increased calls for child abuse, decreased number of victims in 2021
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries, Saturday, in the 3300 block of Broadway, Fort Wayne...
Two injured in McKenzie County crash