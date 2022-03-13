Bismarck small business donates part of proceeds to help people of Ukraine

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The war in Ukraine has been going on for more than two weeks. We have heard heartbreaking stories of loss and inspiring stories of strength. And one local business owner was inspired by these stories to help.

Rhonda Coch-McCoy, owner of Punky’s Bath and Gift Shop in downtown Bismarck, felt compelled to do something to help the people of Ukraine. She reached out on Facebook and was put in touch with Little Odessa, a store that has close connections to the war-torn country. She decided to donate 50% of the proceeds from bath products, candles and scrubbies sold. She is hoping her small shop can do something to help even one or two people.

“We’re such a small business so I know we can’t help a lot of people but just with the little effort that we are able to put forth and the donations that we’re going to give I hope it helps one or two people and just makes a small difference,” said Coch-McCoy.

After talking with the owners of Little Odessa she said she realizes that even though the war is happening far away it is being felt right here.

“We do have people who live here that are affected by this, and they still have family and friends over there that are struggling to get through this and, you know, it’s scary and its sad,” Coch-McCoy added.

Coch-McCoy says that although she runs a small store, compounded efforts from other stores like hers can make a difference. She is offering a challenge to other small businesses to seek out ways to raise money or help those hurting in Ukraine.

For those looking to donate or purchase items, her store can be found at 218 North 4th Street in Downtown Bismarck.

