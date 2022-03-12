Two injured in McKenzie County crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two people are in the hospital after a crash in McKenzie County Saturday morning. According to a spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, it happened just after 7 a.m. when the 31-year-old driver from Arizona went off Highway 68 near mile marker 2, overcorrected, hit a stop sign and then a fence.

The 19-year-old passenger was ejected and has nonlife threatening injuries. The driver was also transported to Sidney Health Center in Sidney, Montana with serious injures.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.