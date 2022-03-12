Small plane makes emergency landing northeast of Minot, no one hurt
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A two-seater plane was forced to make an emergency landing in a field northeast of Minot Friday afternoon.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the incident took place shortly before 4:30 p.m. Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed told Your News Leader the aircraft suffered mechanical issues shortly before landing, and the pilot had to put the plane down in a field.
Roed said the plane’s two passengers were not hurt. He said the plane suffered front-end damage.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol is leading the response to the incident. It remains under investigation by the FAA.
Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.